Abstract

This paper aims to identify the main sociopsychological factors that individuals perceive as affecting their intention to adopt electric (e−)micromobility. Drawing from modal choice theory, the factors are classified into functional (money, time, and other convenience values) and non-functional (emotional, social, and epistemic values). Following a PRISMA systematic literature review of 67 papers, we observed the reported influence of several functional and non-functional factors over the decision on whether to use an e-micromobility mode of transport.



RESULTS indicate that non-functional factors such as environmental concern, innovativeness, and belonging can be even more influential for individuals than traditional functional factors such as speed, cost, and time savings. Users seem to perceive these services as socially beneficial, contributing to improved livability, equity of access, and diversity of choice. The present review contributes to our understanding of the complexity of modal choice, and the importance of accounting for the sociopsychological factors influencing user decisions regarding micromobility. Our findings can help improve the strategies and policies supporting e-micromobility adoption.

Language: en