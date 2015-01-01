Abstract

To ensure safety against the COVID-19, along with all other countries, Bangladesh as a least-developed country needs to deal with the changes in travel behavior, particularly changes in mode choice behavior. As Dhaka has been marked as a hotspot for the virus contagion, this paper has focused on the changes in mode choice behavior of Dhaka people due to the COVID-19 pandemic while they are on the road. A web-based questionnaire survey was conducted to capture the information on mode preferences and perspectives on travel characteristics for commute and discretionary trips before and during COVID-19. Multinomial Logit (MNL) model based on a utility function has been used to investigate the significance of the socio-demographic attributes and travel characteristics of the trips on the mode choice behavior and to calculate the maximum utility of the mode choice. This study highlighted some noticeable changes in perspective towards mode choice. People prefer walking, private cars, and rickshaw more during the pandemic as they feel these modes are more reliable, available, and cost-effective in this crucial time. Usage of public transportation dropped drastically for discretionary purposes. Additionally, usage of the on-demand vehicle increased during the pandemic as a large portion of commuters shifted to on-demand vehicles from public transportation. Furthermore, this paper suggested some viable policy-making implications to cope with the current pandemic and relatable future national and global crises. Finally, the paper concludes by suggesting some future research insights.

