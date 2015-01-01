Abstract

Acute poisoning is a major public health concern and carries significant morbidity and mortality worldwide, including in Bangladesh. It is estimated that poisoning events are responsible for more than 1 million illness events and approximately 200000 deaths annually. It is the seventh most common cause of hospital mortality in Bangladesh.



Pesticides are the common mode of intentional poisoning in the Asian region, whereas organophosphorus compound (OPC) toxicity, travel-related poisoning with ultrashort-acting hypnotics, methanol, corrosive agents, paraquat, and aluminum phosphide are common occurrences in Bangladesh. Several unusual forms of poisoning, such as copper sulfate and pufferfish poisoning, have been recorded. In medical wards of different tertiary care settings in Bangladesh, mortality rates of 8% to 10% have been reported in the context of acute poisoning, which are clearly much higher than those reported among developed countries (<1% mortality).° Epidemiological information on acute poisoning of the country is not readily available; therefore, this effort aimed to summarize the characteristics and outcomes of acute poisoning in Bangladesh ...

