Hasan MJ, Hassan MK, Ahmed Z, Khan MAS, Fardous J, Tabasssum T, Chowdhury FR, Gozal D, Amin MR. Asia Pac. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Asia-Pacific Academic Consortium for Public Health, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
36189754
Acute poisoning is a major public health concern and carries significant morbidity and mortality worldwide, including in Bangladesh. It is estimated that poisoning events are responsible for more than 1 million illness events and approximately 200000 deaths annually. It is the seventh most common cause of hospital mortality in Bangladesh.
Language: en