Robinson EM, Sivakanthan S, Durfy S, Rivara FP, Chrisman S, Mac Donald CL. Cureus 2022; 14(8): e28549.
36185860
Background and objective Athletics is the leading cause of pediatric concussion, and depression is a major comorbidity associated with concussion in the pediatric population. Prior studies have described the risk of depression after concussion in high school-, collegiate-, and elite-level athletes, but there is scarce data on younger athletes. Interpretation of existing research on the association of depression with concussions in youth athletes is complicated by diverse study designs, varying measures of depression, differing timelines for symptom development, and a lack of control groups. Furthermore, limited research exists on sex-related differences in the development of depressive symptoms following sports-related concussions (SRC) in younger athletes. This study used the Seattle Pediatric Concussion Research Collaborative (SPCRC) Data Repository to compare depressive symptoms between youth athletes at one month post-SRC and non-concussed age-matched controls by using a standardized measure of depressive symptoms: the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9). The secondary goal was to compare PHQ-9 scores between males and females for both concussed and non-concussed groups.
adolescent; pediatric; depressive symptoms; mild traumatic brain injury; brain injuries; persistent post-concussive symptoms; phq-9; sports-related concussion