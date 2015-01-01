Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Employing a psychological mediation framework, the study investigated the interaction between minority stress and psychoactive substance abuse mediated by sexual harassment among LGB individuals.



METHOD: One hundred and forty-seven LGB individuals answered a questionnaire measuring internalized homophobia, concealment, discrimination, sexual harassment, and psychoactive substance abuse. Logistic hierarchical regression models were conducted to test the proposed relations and mediating hypotheses.



FINDINGS: Incidents of discrimination and internalized homophobia correlated with cigarette smoking and alcohol drinking. Sexual harassment was related to the use of cannabis and hard drugs. Sexual harassment mediated the relationships between the dimensions of minority stress and the use of cannabis and hard drugs.



CONCLUSION: Minority stress appears to be linked directly and indirectly, via sexual harassment, to the use of psychoactive substances by LGB individuals. Interventions addressing the prevention or mitigation of sexual harassment experienced by LGB individuals are likely to attenuate the negative effects of minority stress on their levels of substance use.

