Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2014, the Norwegian government funded a large-scale take-home naloxone (THN) program to address high overdose mortality rates. The aims of this study are to describe characteristics among persons trained to receive THN, describe actions taken following THN use at an overdose event and to explore factors associated with naloxone use.



METHODS: This was a prospective cohort study of individuals who received THN from 2014 to 2021. Descriptive characteristics were collected at initial training. When returning for refill, participants reported on their previous naloxone use. In a multivariable logistic regression model exploring associations with naloxone use: gender, age, opioid use history, concomitant drug use, injecting, history of experienced or witnessed overdose were included.



RESULTS: In total, 3527 individuals were included in this study. There were 958 individuals who returned for refills 2303 times. Most participants were male (63.6%), with a history of opioid use (77.5%). Those who reported naloxone use were more likely to have a history of opioid use (aOR= 4.1; 95% CI=2.77,6.1), were younger (aOR=0.98; 95% CI=0.97,0.99) and had witnessed overdoses (aOR=3.3; 95% CI=1.98,5.34). Among current opioid users, the odds were higher for injectors (aOR=1.57; 95% CI=1.18,2.1). Naloxone use was reported 1282 times. Additional actions such as waking the person and calling the ambulance were frequently reported. Survival was reported in almost all cases (94%).



CONCLUSION: People who use drugs are a suitable target group for THN-programs, as they seem to be willing and capable to reverse overdoses effectively. Given their personal risk factors for overdosing, recipients will likely also benefit from overdose prevention education.

