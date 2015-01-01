|
Kairyte A, Kvedaraite M, Kazlauskas E, Gelezelyte O. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e896981.
36186396
BACKGROUND: The 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) included two distinct trauma-related diagnoses-Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Complex Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD). The initial diagnostic factor for both disorders is exposure to a traumatic event. This study aimed to explore whether exposure to different traumatic experiences distinguish risk for PTSD and CPTSD.
risk factors; posttraumatic stress; complex posttraumatic stress; ICD-11; trauma exposure; trauma type