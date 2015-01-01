|
Citation
Mylius V, Maes L, Negele K, Schmid C, Sylvester R, Brook CS, Brugger F, Perez-Lloret S, Bansi J, Aminian K, Paraschiv-Ionescu A, Gonzenbach R, Brugger P. Front Rehabil Sci 2021; 2: e774658.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021)
DOI
PMID
36188827
PMCID
Abstract
Various factors, such as fear of falling, postural instability, and altered executive function, contribute to the high risk of falling in Parkinson's disease (PD). Dual-task training is an established method to reduce this risk. Motor-perceptual task combinations typically require a patient to walk while simultaneously engaging in a perceptual task. Motor-executive dual-tasking (DT) combines locomotion with executive function tasks. One augmented reality treadmill training (AR-TT) study revealed promising results of a perceptual dual-task training with a markedly reduced frequency of falls especially in patients with PD. We here propose to compare the effects of two types of concurrent tasks, perceptual and executive, on high-intensity TT). Patients will be trained with TT alone, in combination with an augmented reality perceptual DT (AR-TT) or with an executive DT (Random Number Generation; RNG-TT). The results are expected to inform research on therapeutic strategies for the training of balance in PD.
Language: en
Keywords
executive function; augmented reality; dual tasking; Parkinson's disease; random number generation; treadmill