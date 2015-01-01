Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the incidence, clinical findings and management of pellet gun-related ocular injuries that occurred during protests in Kashmir region.



METHODS: This retrospective study included records from 777 patients diagnosed with pellet gun-related ocular injuries admitted to a tertiary hospital in Srinagar, India, between July and November 2016. By reviewing the clinical records, the following data were collected: demographics, clinical information pertaining to the injury, imaging reports including computer tomography and ultrasonography B-scan, management in the emergency setting, and follow-up treatment.



RESULTS: Mean age was 22.3 ± 7.2 years and majority patients were male (97.7%). In terms of laterality, 94.3% and 5.7% of the patients sustained monocular and binocular injuries, respectively. In terms of the nature of injury, 76.3% of the eyes had open globe injury while 23.7% of the eyes had closed eye injury. Emergency surgical exploration was performed in 67.7% of closed globe injuries while emergency primary repair was done in 91.1% of open globe injuries. The vast majority of patients (98.7%) who required surgery underwent surgical intervention on the day of admission or the next day. Final best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) after treatment was counting fingers or worse in 82.4% of the eyes.



CONCLUSION: Pellet gun-related ocular injuries resulted in significant ocular morbidity, mostly manifesting as open globe injuries. Treatment often required surgical interventions, but despite expeditious management, visual prognosis remained poor for most of the patients.

