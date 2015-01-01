SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hawkins D, Chavarria AL. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002708

36190911

OBJECTIVE: To describe the characteristics of workers in the healthcare and social assistance industry who experience fatal occupation injuries and the nature of these injuries.

METHODS: Fatal occupational injury rates were calculated for workers in the health and social assistance industry according to age, gender, race ethnicity, industry, and year.

RESULTS: There were 1,224 fatalities among workers in the Healthcare and Social Assistance industry, resulting in a rate of 6.7 fatalities per 1,000,000 worker-years. The rate of fatal injuries was highest among older workers, men, as well as Black and White workers. The highest number of fatal injuries were transportation and violent incidents. The highest mortality rates were in the vocational rehabilitation services industry.

CONCLUSION: These findings can be useful for identifying methods for intervening and preventing fatal injuries among workers in the healthcare and social assistance industry.


