|
Citation
|
Davies E, Lewin J, Field M. Psychol. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36190181
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Current alcohol product labelling tends to include ambiguous messages such as 'drink responsibly'. Consumers who identify as responsible drinkers may not pay heed to health warning messages, believing that they are not the intended target. AIMS: We aimed to determine how responses to responsible drinking labels would differ from responses to positively and negatively framed health messages. We also explored if prototype perceptions would moderate the message impact.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol labels; alcohol packaging; message framing; prototypes; responsible drinking