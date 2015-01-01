Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined whether Covid-19 virus containment measures moderated the relationship between community strain and homicide rates in Mexico City neighborhoods and police quadrants.



METHODS: We tested the moderation effects hypothesis with the use of a mixed-effects regression to estimate fixed effects with random effects at different levels of aggregation. A sensitivity analysis was used to assess whether results of the moderation effects were affected by changes in the unit of analysis.



RESULTS: We found no evidence that virus containment measures moderated the relationship between community strain and observed changes in homicide rates. Moreover, although community strain measures were found to be statistically associated with homicide rates, the results were seemingly affected by the Modifiable areal unit problem (MAUP).



CONCLUSIONS: First, the link being made in the literature between the homicide drop and the Covid-19 pandemic based on strain theory premises has no universal empirical basis. Second, although homicide rates dropped on average after containment measures were implemented, these had different effects across places, making arguments based on overall average change inexact. Third, we find evidence that community strain can predict homicide rates, but results are sensitive to the MAUP. Thus, community strain explanations of homicide rates may only apply in some areas of cities and conditional on the unit of analysis.

