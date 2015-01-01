|
Citation
|
Sileo KM, Sparks CS, Luttinen R. AIDS Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36197574
|
Abstract
|
The co-occurrence of and synergistic interactions between substance abuse, violence, and HIV, known as the "SAVA syndemic," is thought to be a driver of women's elevated risk for HIV in sub-Saharan Africa. This study uses data from the 2016 South African Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) and the 2016 South African Census to examine geospatial associations between alcohol use, intimate partner violence (IPV), unprotected sex, and HIV status among a population-based sample of 8528 South African women (age 15-49).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Geospatial analysis; Intimate partner violence; HIV/AIDS; Syndemic