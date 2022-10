Abstract

Correction: BMC Psychiatry. 20, 229 (2020)



https://doi.org/10.1186/s12888-020-02596-y



Following the publication of the original article [1], the authors would like to correct the code of the study in the ethics approval and consent to participate statement.



The incorrect code of the study is: IR.KUMS.REC.1397.187



The correct code of the study is: IR.KUMS.REC.1397.866



The original article [1] has been corrected.

