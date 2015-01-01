|
Citation
|
Asher BlackDeer A, Patterson Silver Wolf DA, Beeler-Stinn S, Duran B. Journal of College Student Retention: Research, Theory & Practice 2022; 24(1): 193-212.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: College dropout has been described as an epidemic, with underrepresented minority (URM) students having the highest dropout rates at colleges and universities. This study examines interpersonal violence and substance use as potential threats to the academic success of URM students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
