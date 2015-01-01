|
Garbacz SA, Moore KJ, Mauricio AM, Stormshak EA. J. Educ. Psychol. Consult. 2022; 32(2): 185-209.
Abstract
This paper describes a new paradigm for addressing threats of school violence. We advance a family-centered approach to supporting students to address the contextual characteristics of school violence and promote collaboration among families, school personnel, and students. We present a case study that demonstrate the utility of this family-centered approach. We conclude by articulating practice and research implications for using this family-centered approach as a primary avenue to increase school and community safety and to improve social-emotional outcomes for students.
Cooperation; Family Involvement; Intervention; Outcomes of Education; Program Effectiveness; School Personnel; School Safety; School Violence; Social Emotional Learning; Students