SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Garbacz SA, Moore KJ, Mauricio AM, Stormshak EA. J. Educ. Psychol. Consult. 2022; 32(2): 185-209.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10474412.2021.1963266

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper describes a new paradigm for addressing threats of school violence. We advance a family-centered approach to supporting students to address the contextual characteristics of school violence and promote collaboration among families, school personnel, and students. We present a case study that demonstrate the utility of this family-centered approach. We conclude by articulating practice and research implications for using this family-centered approach as a primary avenue to increase school and community safety and to improve social-emotional outcomes for students.


Language: en

Keywords

Cooperation; Family Involvement; Intervention; Outcomes of Education; Program Effectiveness; School Personnel; School Safety; School Violence; Social Emotional Learning; Students

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print