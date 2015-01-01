Abstract

This paper describes a new paradigm for addressing threats of school violence. We advance a family-centered approach to supporting students to address the contextual characteristics of school violence and promote collaboration among families, school personnel, and students. We present a case study that demonstrate the utility of this family-centered approach. We conclude by articulating practice and research implications for using this family-centered approach as a primary avenue to increase school and community safety and to improve social-emotional outcomes for students.

