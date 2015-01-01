|
Ponsford R, Falconer J, Melendez-Torres GJ, Bonell C. Health Educ. J. 2022; 81(5): 614-637.
(Copyright © 2022, Health Education Journal, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Whole-school interventions and programmes aim to change school environments to promote health. Previous reviews suggest these are often inappropriately informed by individualistic psychological theories. We undertook a systematic review of whole-school interventions to prevent substance use and violence. This paper reports on a synthesis of theories of change, assessing whether these aligned with, and suggested refinements to, the theory of human functioning and school organisation, a more encompassing, sociological theory. This theory proposes that schools improve health by promoting student commitment, achieved by eroding various 'boundaries' (e.g. between staff and students) and reframing provision based on student needs so that students commit more fully to school 'instructional' (learning) and 'regulatory' (behaviour) orders. Setting: International.
Language: en
Change Strategies; Community Involvement; Educational Environment; Health Promotion; Holistic Approach; Interpersonal Relationship; Intervention; Knowledge Level; Learner Engagement; Parent Participation; Participative Decision Making; Power Structure; Student Development; Student Needs; Student Participation; Substance Abuse; Violence