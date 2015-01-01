Abstract

This paper explores the alarming phenomenon of violent extremism in university campuses. It probes "why education fails to prevent violent extremism in this case?" Drawing on Robert Cox's distinction of "problem solving" and "critical theories," the paper examines policy discourses that aim to prevent violent extremism through education. It is observed that dominant policy discourses take up problem solving approaches to prevent/counter violent extremism and fail to take into account the broader structural violence that feeds extremist ideologies. The counter violent extremism policies largely view education as a means to control thinking rather than develop it. Such policies hinder the development of critical consciousness in students that can provide effective defence against extremism. Hence, there is a need to rethink education to counter extremism. Subsequently, the paper shifts its focus to Pakistan, where education has remained a central concern of counter extremism policies since 9/11. Based on 13 expert interviews, I explore higher education practices in Pakistan from practitioners' perspective. The practitioners point out multiple problems of educational status quo that need to be addressed to counter extremism on campus effectively.

