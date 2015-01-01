|
Citation
|
Mayai AT. Journal on Education in Emergencies 2022; 8(1): 14-49.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
South Sudan was embroiled in a civil war from mid-December 2013 to mid-September 2018. Nearly 400,000 people died, and several million were displaced. The economy nearly collapsed as the nation's output was severely reduced, causing inflation to soar. While prior research on the immediate humanitarian crisis in South Sudan has focused on forced displacement and food insecurity, there is little information available about the long-term impact the war had on human capital accumulation in this context. This analysis exploits spatial variation in exposure to violence to estimate the causal impact of the recent civil war on primary school enrollment as a proxy for measuring human capital accumulation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Access to Education; Barriers; Conflict; Cultural Influences; Dropouts; Economic Factors; Elementary School Students; Enrollment Trends; Foreign Countries; Gender Bias; Gender Differences; Human Capital; Politics; Sex Role; Social Influences; Violence; War