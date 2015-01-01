|
Citation
|
Sagkal AS, Ozdemir Y, Ak S. Int. J. Sch. Educ. Psychol. 2022; 10(1): 18-28.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present research aimed to examine the serial multiple mediation role of deviant peer affiliation and victimization in the link between violent video game playing and bullying in a low-income neighborhood. A sample of 378 early adolescents between 12 and 14 years of age (M = 13.24, SD = 0.65) was recruited from three public middle schools in a low-income urban neighborhood in west Turkey. Participants completed self-report measures of violent video game playing, deviant peer affiliation, victimization, and bullying. Specific and total indirect effects were estimated using AMOS user-defined estimands.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bullying; Correlation; Foreign Countries; Low Income Groups; Middle School Students; Models; Neighborhoods; Peer Groups; Urban Areas; Victims; Video Games; Violence