Dong K, Zhu G, Song C, Chen W. Fire Sci. Technol. (China) 2022; 41(6): 851-855.

(Copyright © 2022, Xiaofang Kexue yu Jishu)

In order to reduce the occupational injuries of firefighters and promote the overall improvement of the combat effectiveness of the fire brigade，the factors affecting the occupational injury of firefighters were comprehensively evaluated by means of questionnaire survey and factor analysis, the key factors of occupational injury of firefighters were discussed, and the prevention and control measures of occupational injury of firefighters were proposed. Research shows that training factor, rest factor, pre-employment physical activity factor, and injury prevention education factor are the four main factors that affect firefighters' injuries, and their cumulative variance contribution rate is 78.906%. Overall training plans to reduce training injuries and prevent over-fatigue; strengthen the physical foundation, improve business skills and psychological quality, and build a solid foundation for actual combat; improve injury treatment plans, strengthen injury prevention education, and promote the concept of precision medicine and other countermeasures are put forward.

http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I6/851


