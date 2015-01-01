Abstract

As common transportation modes at non-signalized intersections, bicycles and e-bikes have been involved in most traffic crashes. Although a large number of studies have been dedicated to studying the safety problems caused by bicycles and e-bikes, there is still limited attention paid to the differences between them, especially at non-signalized intersections. This paper compares the differences between bicycles and e-bikes based on a self-administered questionnaire. This questionnaire was distributed to bicycle users (N = 453) and e-bike users (N = 439). The personal characteristics, decision-making capacity, the feeling of infrastructure, perceived level of service, and perceived level of risk were adopted as the performance indicators to depict the difference in the study area. Using statistical methodologies and the Structural Equation Model (SEM), key findings indicate that perceived level of service was found to be significantly different between bicycles and e-bikes at most non-signalized intersections. 43.4 % of e-bike riders often or always choose to avoid riding under extreme weather, while 58.7 % of bicycle riders avoid riding under extreme weather. Moreover, compared with bicycles, e-bikes' decision-making capacity is affected more by infrastructure quality. The difference between bicycles and e-bikes highlights the need for differentiated development of cycling safety education and law enforcement.

