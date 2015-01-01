SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tlali M, Scheibe A, Ruffieux Y, Cornell M, Wettstein AE, Egger M, Davies MA, Maartens G, Johnson LF, Haas AD. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 109: e103853.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugpo.2022.103853

36202041

BACKGROUND: The use of opioids is increasing globally, but data from low- and middle-income countries on opioid-related mental and behavioural disorders (hereafter referred to as opioid-related disorders) are scarce. This study examines the incidence of opioid-related disorders, opioid agonist use, and excess mortality among persons with opioid-related disorders in South Africa's private healthcare sector.

METHODS: We analysed longitudinal data of beneficiaries (≥ 11 years) of a South African medical insurance scheme using reimbursement claims from Jan 1, 2011, to Jul 1, 2020. Beneficiaries were classified as having an opioid-related disorder if they received an opioid agonist (buprenorphine or methadone) or an ICD-10 diagnosis for harmful opioid use (F11.1), opioid dependence or withdrawal (F11.2-4), or an unspecified or other opioid-related disorder (F11.0, F11.5-9). We calculated adjusted hazard ratios (aHR) for factors associated with opioid-related disorders, estimated the cumulative incidence of opioid agonist use after receiving an ICD-10 diagnosis for opioid dependence or withdrawal, and examined excess mortality among beneficiaries with opioid-related disorders.

RESULTS: Of 1,251,458 beneficiaries, 1286 (0.1%) had opioid-related disorders. Between 2011 and 2020, the incidence of opioid-related disorders increased by 12% (95% CI 9%-15%) per year. Men, young adults in their twenties, and beneficiaries with co-morbid mental health or other substance use disorders were at increased risk of opioid-related disorders. The cumulative incidence of opioid agonist use among beneficiaries who received an ICD-10 diagnosis for opioid dependence or withdrawal was 18.0% (95% CI 14.0-22.4) 3 years after diagnosis. After adjusting for age, sex, year, medical insurance coverage, and population group, opioid-related disorders were associated with an increased risk of mortality (aHR 2.28, 95% CI 1.84-2.82). Opioid-related disorders were associated with a 7.8-year shorter life expectancy.

CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of people diagnosed with or treated for an opioid-related disorder in the private sector is increasing rapidly. People with opioid-related disorders are a vulnerable population with substantial psychiatric comorbidity who often die prematurely. Evidence-based management of opioid-related disorders is urgently needed to improve the health outcomes of people with opioid-related disorders.


South Africa; Mortality; Opioid agonist therapy; Opioid substitution therapy; Opioid use disorders; Private sector

