Abstract

Acute poisoning involving toxic alcohols other than ethanol is not uncommon. Poisonings from drinking isopropanol are rarely life threatening, whereas methanol and ethylene glycol without prompt treatment cause severe metabolic acidosis, organ damage, and death, mainly due to toxic metabolites. Rapid identification of the type of alcohol responsible for the poisoning requires access to 24/7 toxicological service. The analysis of alcohols is usually done with gas chromatographic (GC) methods, which are not always available at smaller or medium-sized hospitals. As a complement to GC methods, reliable enzymatic oxidation procedures are now available for the analysis of ethanol, methanol, and ethylene glycol. The present study showed good agreement (r2 = 0.996) between the results of methanol analysis with a new enzymatic method (Catachem Inc.) and with GC over the clinically relevant concentration range (1-50 mmol/l). Moreover, high concentrations of ethanol (up to 80 mmol/l), ethylene glycol (to 40 mmol/l), isopropanol (to 100 mmol/l) or acetone (to 20 mmol/l) did not interfere with the analytical results for methanol. Toxicological analysis of the two most dangerous alcohols (methanol and ethylene glycol) can now be done with rapid and specific enzymatic methods, which makes it possible to diagnose and treat poisoned patients at smaller regional hospitals.

Language: sv