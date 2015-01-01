Abstract

The child patient who presents for psychiatric evaluation due to aggressive behavior poses specific challenges to the treating psychiatrist. Boundary violations, devaluation of relationships and social skills, and transference/countertransference issues are some of the challenges that may arise during the psychiatric treatment of the aggressive child patient. The child who displays aggression may have complex challenges, including major transitions, insomnia, trauma history, custody considerations, and family disruption, among others. This article reviews the treatment dynamics created by the child patient with history of aggression, as well as the approaches that the psychiatrist can utilize in a therapeutic manner.

