Abstract

We retrospectively reviewed the charts of patients treated for bite injuries in our clinic from 2014 to 2019. The time from the bite event to surgery, duration of hospital stay, duration of antibiotic treatment, complications, incapacity for work and costs were analysed. Cat bites were compared with the other bite injuries and were found to be more problematic. The results of early (within 24 hours) and delayed treatment in cat bite injuries were compared. Treated early they were associated with a shorter hospital stay (1.4 versus 2.4 days), shorter duration of antibiotic treatment (9.7 versus 12.6 days), lower complication rate (10% versus 18%), lower cost (CHF4606 versus 8072) (£4061 versus £7116; US$4771 versus US$8361; €4788 versus €8390) and a shorter incapacity for work (15 versus 43 days). Surgical treatment must be carried out as early as possible. The public and physicians require education to reduce the frequency of these injuries and the associated costs.Level of evidence: IV.

