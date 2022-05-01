SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jasser J, Patel DR, Beenen KT. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2022; 69(5): 975-988.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pcl.2022.05.010

36207107

Young athletes face a unique set of stressors from nonathletes that require careful screening and management. Internalizing disorders, substance use, overtraining, eating disorders, the female athlete triad, and sport-related injury are some psychological issues related to sports participation. Young athletes experiencing these conditions may experience functional impairment and distress on and off the field and management of these concerns includes routine screening and intervention. Embedding a psychologist within a pediatric sports medicine clinic improves patients' access to psychological screenings, early identification, and early intervention for these concerns athletes face.


Pediatrics; Mental health; Psychology; Integration; Multidisciplinary; Psychological disorders; Sport medicine

