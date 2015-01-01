|
Citation
|
Ponguta LA, Moore K, Varghese D, Hein S, Ng A, Alzaghoul AF, Benavides Camacho MA, Sethi K, Al-Soleiti M. J. Educ. Emerg. 2022; 8(1): 138-186.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Despite the vast amount of research that supports investing in early childhood development and education in emergencies (ECDEiE), this area of programming continues to be underprioritized and underfunded. We applied a strategic problem-solving framework to systematically address the challenge of low access to ECDEiE in the global context. Specifically, we addressed three root causes of this problem: low prioritization of ECDEiE across sectors; the lack of a systematic characterization of the ECDEiE institutional and programmatic landscapes; and limited consensus on strategic advocacy for ECDEiE. To address these issues, we applied a mixed methods approach. We administered an online global stocktaking survey to 118 respondents, including those working in humanitarian aid, ECDEiE, government, and academia. We also reviewed the gray literature (N=218 documents). We discuss our six main findings in order to inform strategic initiatives that could be used to increase access to ECDEiE globewide.
Language: en