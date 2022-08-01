Abstract

[SafetyLit note: (adapted from Wikipedia) White spirit (UK & Ireland) or mineral spirits (US, Canada), also known as mineral turpentine (AU/NZ), turpentine substitute, and petroleum spirits, is a petroleum-derived clear liquid used as a common organic solvent in painting. There are also terms for specific kinds of mineral spirits, including Stoddard solvent and solvent naphtha (petroleum). Mineral spirits are often used as a paint thinner, or as a component thereof, though paint thinner is a broader category of solvent. "Odorless" white spirits exist.]



Traditionally, the presence of air within the hepatic portal venous system has been considered a rather ominous sign as it has been associated with conditions of increased associated morbidity and mortality such as bowel ischemia and intraabdominal sepsis. However, benign conditions, not requiring any particular intervention, have been implemented in the etiology, as well. In the present report, we present the case of the accidental ingestion of white spirit as a rather unusual cause of hepatic portal vein gas. A 32-year-old, otherwise healthy, male was admitted to the emergency department following the accidental ingestion of a "sip," approximately 15 ml, of white spirit. The patient was complaining of nausea and upper abdominal pain that started soon after the ingestion of caustic agent. An imaging investigation with a computed tomography scan (CT) of the abdomen revealed the presence of hepatic portal vein gas along with a diffuse edema of the gastric wall at the site of the lesser curvature. A follow-up CT, 2 days after the admission, revealed no evidence of hepatic portal venous gas. Based on the patient's good general condition, an expectant management was decided. No intervention was required, oral feeding was recommenced after 6 days of fasting and the patient was discharged 8 days after the admission. Hepatic portal venous gas is a very impressive imaging finding with remarkably diverse etiology and prognostic correspondence. Irrespective of the cause, an approach of managing patients with hepatic portal venous gas according to their clinical condition appears reasonable.

Language: en