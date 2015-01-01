Abstract

Drug-facilitated sexual assault is a form of sexual violence against an individual incapacitated by alcohol and/or drugs consumed voluntarily or covertly administered. The purpose of this study was to evaluate toxicological results and the associated demographics of sexual assault-related cases submitted to Houston Forensic Science Center from 2014 to 2020. In total, 1240 samples (1230 cases) were tested during the six-year period that consisted of blood, urine, or both specimens. Blood was analyzed for ethanol by dual-column headspace gas chromatography with flame ionization detection. Drug screen analysis was performed preferably on urine specimens using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. Positive screening results were confirmed upon request only due to laboratory policy. A total of 22% (n = 176) of requested samples were confirmed positive. Ethanol was the most prevalent substance detected, present in 17% of the samples (n = 212), followed by 11-nor-9-carboxy-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC-COOH) (n = 118). The combination of ethanol and THC-COOH was the most frequent one found (n = 17) in cases positive for two or more drugs (n = 101). Demographic data showed the majority of DFSA victims were white (25%) females (72%) with an average age of 27 years old (n = 348). Almost 90% of cases where the presence of drugs was confirmed resulted in no charges being made, either due to lack of suspect information or unknown reasons by the laboratory.

