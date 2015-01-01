SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Malamut ST, Trach J, Garandeau CF, Salmivalli C. Child Dev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/cdev.13866

36227019

Defending peers who have been bullied is often thought to put defenders at risk of becoming victimized themselves. The study investigated the concurrent and prospective associations between defending and (peer- and self-reported) victimization, and examined popularity and classroom norms as potential moderators. Participants included 4085 Finnish youth (43.9% boys; M(age) = 14.56, SD = .75; 97% born in Finland). Concurrently, defending was positively associated with self-reported victimization in classrooms with high bullying-popularity norms (b = .28, SE = .16). Defending was negatively associated with peer-reported victimization in classrooms with high defending-popularity norms (b = -.07, SE = .03). Defending was not significantly associated with future victimization, suggesting that it is generally not a risk factor for victimization.


Language: en
