Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-transport unintentional injuries (NTUIs) are major public concerns, especially among children and adolescents in low- and middle-income countries. With environmental and cognitive changes, a recent systematic description of global trends and regional differences concerning NTUIs is urgently needed for the global agenda of relevant policy-making and intervention target findings.



METHODS: We used mortality, population, and socio-demographic-index (SDI) data from Global Burden of Disease 2019 to analyze the trends of NTUIs mortality. We applied the slope index of inequality (SII) and relative index of inequality (RII) to measure the absolute and relative inequality between countries and territories. The concentration curve and concentration index (CI) were also used to measure the inequality. We conducted a sensitivity analysis to make our findings credible.



RESULTS: In 2019, there were 205,000 deaths due to NTUIs among children and adolescents aged 5 to 24 years, which decreased from 375,000 in 1990. In 2019, the age-standardized mortality rate (ASMR) was 8.13 per 100,000, ranging from the lowest in the Netherlands (0.90 per 100,000) to the highest in the Solomon Islands (29.34 per 100,000). The low-middle SDI group had the highest ASMR of NTUIs, while the low SDI group had the slowest decrease. After excluding the death caused by "exposure to forces of nature" and "other unintentional injuries," drowning accounted for the most deaths in almost every SDI group, gender, and age group, but the major causes of death varied in different subgroups. For example, animal contact was a major cause in low and low-middle SDI groups but less in high SDI groups, while high and high-middle SDI groups had a higher proportion of deaths for foreign body and poisonings. The SII showed a declining trend, but the RII and CI did not, which might indicate that inequality was persistent. Similar results were found in the sensitivity analysis.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite the declining trend of the mortality rate and the narrowing gap between countries, there were still a large number of children and adolescents dying from NTUIs, and those experiencing social-economic disadvantages remained at high mortality. Embedding the prevention of NTUIs into sustainable development goals might contribute to the progress of reducing death and inequalities, which ensures that no one is left behind.

