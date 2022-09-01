Abstract

Understanding the experiences of sexual and gender minority (SGM) 1SGM populations include, but are not limited to, individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, transgender, two-spirit, queer, and/or intersex. Individuals with same-sex or same-gender attractions or behaviors and those with a difference in sex development are also included. These populations also encompass those who do not self-identify with one of these terms but whose sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or reproductive development is characterized by nonbinary constructs of sexual orientation, gender, and/or sex youth is essential for developing policies and programs aimed at improving their health and quality of life. Because SGM youth are more likely than their cisgender and heterosexual peers to experience stigma, discrimination, family disapproval, and social rejection, they are at a significantly higher risk of bullying, violence, drug and alcohol use, sexually transmitted infections, depression, and attempted suicide. Family support and social acceptance, however, are linked to better wellbeing for SGM youth, highlighting the need for improved data collection on the factors that shape the social, economic, and health outcomes of SGM youth in the United States.

Language: en