Abstract

PURPOSE: In low- and middle-income countries, there are limited data on mental disorders among adolescents. To address this gap, the National Adolescent Mental Health Surveys (NAMHS) will provide nationally representative prevalence data of mental disorders among adolescents in Kenya, Indonesia, and Vietnam. This paper details the NAMHS study protocol.



METHODS: In each country, a multistage stratified cluster sampling design will be used. Participants will be eligible pairs of adolescents aged 10-17 years and their primary caregiver. Adolescents will be assessed for social phobia, generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, conduct disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder using the Diagnostic Interview Schedule for Children, version 5. Demographics, risk and protective factors, and service use information will also be collected. In the parallel clinical calibration study, diagnoses of major depressive disorder, social phobia, and generalized anxiety disorder made using the Diagnostic Interview Schedule for Children, version 5 will be calibrated against a diagnostic assessment by in-country clinicians in a separate sample.



RESULTS: Data collection for the national survey and clinical calibration study will commence in 2021, with dissemination of findings and methodology due to occur in 2022.



CONCLUSIONS: Accurately quantifying the prevalence of mental disorders in adolescents is essential for service planning. NAMHS will address this lack of prevalence data, both within the NAMHS countries and within their respective regions, while establishing a gold-standard methodology for data collection on adolescent mental health in low- and middle-income countries. More broadly, NAMHS will encourage capacity building within each country by establishing linkages between researcher, clinician, government, and other networks.

