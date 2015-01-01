|
Karras M, Csillik A, Delhomme P. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36226703
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to examine the links between primary psychopathic traits and driving behavior on the one hand, and driving anger expression on the other hand, through the specific contribution of empathy, impulsiveness, and sensation seeking, in a sample of French driving offenders.
Language: en
empathy; driving offenders; impulsiveness; primary psychopathic traits; sensation seeking