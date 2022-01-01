|
Citation
|
Nomamiukor FO, Suresky RE, May CL, Wisco BE. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36227294
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is highly comorbid with internalizing and externalizing symptoms, but few studies have examined risk factors that can account for these comorbidities. The primary aim of this study is to investigate the role of blame attribution (i.e., self-blame and other blame) and impulsivity dimensions (i.e., negative and positive urgency) in predicting internalizing (i.e., social anxiety, depression, and worry) and externalizing symptoms (i.e., aggression, risky thrill-seeking, risky substance use, and sexual risk-taking) when statistically controlling for PTSD.
Language: en