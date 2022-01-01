Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is highly comorbid with internalizing and externalizing symptoms, but few studies have examined risk factors that can account for these comorbidities. The primary aim of this study is to investigate the role of blame attribution (i.e., self-blame and other blame) and impulsivity dimensions (i.e., negative and positive urgency) in predicting internalizing (i.e., social anxiety, depression, and worry) and externalizing symptoms (i.e., aggression, risky thrill-seeking, risky substance use, and sexual risk-taking) when statistically controlling for PTSD.



METHOD: Participants were 63 trauma-exposed community members (47.6% diagnosed with PTSD; M(age) = 27.17, 84.1% female) interviewed using the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale-5. We hypothesized that self- and other blame would predict internalizing symptoms and that self-blame, negative urgency, and positive urgency would predict externalizing symptoms after controlling for PTSD.



RESULTS: Findings showed that self-blame was associated with all three internalizing symptoms and risky sex and that negative urgency predicted risky aggression.



CONCLUSION: This study provides evidence that self-blame is an important risk factor for a broad range of internalizing symptoms and for at least one type of externalizing symptom and that the effects of self-blame are not fully explained by PTSD. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en