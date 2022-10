Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to learn about the perception of men in the judicial process due to spousal violence about paternity.



METHODS: a descriptive, qualitative study with nine men in the judicial process due to spousal violence. Data were collected through interviews; the men validated the data, which were systematized by the categorical thematic content analysis, and analyzed in light of scientific texts that discuss the subject.



RESULTS: the study allowed the creation of three categories: the father is the example for the son; the father must provide for the son's needs; the father corrects the son.



CONCLUSIONS: that context reveals the need to re-signify paternity to influence children's education positively.

Language: pt