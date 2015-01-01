Abstract

PURPOSE: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in children. Studies on pediatric head injury observe that AHT patients often have a higher incidence of malignant cerebral oedema and, overall, worse prognosis. There are limited studies with a focus on the outcome of decompressive surgery in children with AHT. This is a study undertaken to review our institutional experience on the role of decompressive surgery in AHT patients and objectively assess its outcomes, in corroboration with current literature.



METHODS: This is an ethics-approved, retrospective study. Inclusion criteria consist of all children with a diagnosis of AHT managed by the Neurosurgical Service, KK Women's and Children's Hospital. Demographical and clinical variables are incorporated in the statistical analyses.



RESULTS: From 2011 to 2021, a total of 7 patients required decompressive surgery for AHT. Mean age of the cohort was 17.1 months (with the majority of patients being male (n = 5, 71.4%). During the follow-up period, there was 1 mortality (14.3%), 3 patients developed cerebral palsy (42.9%), and 3 patients had post-traumatic epilepsy (42.9%). With regards to functional outcome, 4 patients (57.1%) had a favorable KOSCHI score at 6 months follow-up.



CONCLUSION: Decompressive surgery in children with AHT presents with its own unique challenges. We therein present our neurosurgical experience in decompressive surgery for this extremely vulnerable group of patients. Given the potential role of decompressive surgery in AHT, the development of an objective marker to select such patients who may benefit most from intervention should be the way forward.

