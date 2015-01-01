Abstract

Cases of genital amputation require a careful investigation, since they may be the result of self-inflicted injuries, assaults, animal predation, or post-mortem body mutilation. In the present case, an 81-year-old man affected by liver cirrhosis and dementia and suffering from sexual disinhibition was found lying half-naked and unconscious in his courtyard; profuse bleeding in the perineal area and the absence of the external genitalia were observed. The victim was transferred to hospital and underwent surgical emergency treatment, but he died 2 days later. No sharp tools were found on the scene. Moreover, the autopsy did not reveal any defense or tentative wound on the body and no blood stains on the hands of the victim. Several linear scratches were detected close to the edges of the wound; according to the surgical report, these scratches were clean-cut in the lower part and crenated and infiltrated by blood in the cranial part. Although the medical history of the man could be consistent with self-mutilation, it was not possible to rule out the involvement of other people, including the possibility of an attempt by his relatives to cover up what may have been a self-amputation. Furthermore, the victim's dog vomited parts of the man's genitalia while being transported to a dog shelter. Similar cases have rarely been published in the current forensic literature.

