Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Single-track vehicles (including, among others, scooters, bicycles, mopeds, and motorcycles) are becoming increasingly popular means of transport, especially in large cities. A significant disadvantage of single-track vehicles is the low level of protection of users' bodies during road accidents, which causes life-threatening injuries. The aim of this study is to characterize the injuries of users of single-track vehicles. MATERIAL AND METHODS: An analysis of medical documentation of the ambulance service in the region of central Poland covered cases in 2019-2020. Out of 17,446 interventions, a group of 248 road incidents involving single-track vehicles was selected. The data included the scene of the event, the sociodemographic data of the casualties, the injuries suffered, and the clinical diagnoses. Analyses of the correlation of variables with the chi-squared and Spearman's Rho tests were applied. All results were considered significant at p < 0.05.



RESULTS: In the analyzed period, trips of men accounted for 83.5% of all of the interventions (n = 207), while trips of women accounted for 16.5% (n = 41). The mean age of the victims was 45.66 years (SD ± 20.45). Taking into account the division of single-track vehicles, individual cases were recorded with the participation of bicycles (n = 183), motorcycles (n = 61), and scooters (n = 4). Taking into account the type of event, the following were distinguished: deductions (n = 62), falls (n = 179), and sickness (n = 7). The most common injuries were to the heads of cyclists (n = 101, which constitutes 55.19% of all injuries), lower limb injuries in motorcyclists (n = 35; 57.38%), and head injuries in scooter users (n = 3; 75%). The locations of sustained injuries significantly correlated with the type of vehicle in the cases of head injuries (p = 0.046), spine/back injuries (p = 0.001), pelvis injuries (p = 0.021), and lower limb injuries (p = 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The users of single-track vehicles injured in road accidents were more often men than women. The characteristics of the injuries depended on the type of vehicle. The lack of adequate body protection significantly increases the likelihood of death or damage to health. It is advisable to promote safety rules among users of single-track vehicles, with a particular emphasis on the protection of individual parts of the body.

