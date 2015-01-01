Abstract

The objectives of this study were to investigate: (1) the prevalence of perceived racial discrimination (PRD) in school, among racial/ethnic minority adolescents, and (2) the association between PRD and suicidal behaviors among racial/ethnic minority adolescents in the United States. Data from a sample of 3241 racial/ethnic minority adolescents (53.7% female) from the 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey were analyzed using binary logistic regression. Controlling for other factors, racial/ethnic minority adolescents who experienced PRD had 1.57 times higher odds of experiencing suicidal ideation (adjusted odds ratio (AOR) = 1.57, 95% Confidence Intervals (CI) = 1.09-2.25), 1.64 times higher odds of making a suicide plan (AOR = 1.64, 95% CI = 1.09-2.49), and 1.67 times higher odds of attempting suicide (AOR = 1.67, 95% CI = 1.04-2.68) during the past year. Other factors associated with suicidal behaviors included self-identifying as lesbian/gay, bisexual, or other/questioning; experiencing cyberbullying; feeling sad or hopeless; and poor mental health during the pandemic. The findings of this study extend past research and demonstrate that racial/ethnic minority adolescents who experienced PRD were more likely to report suicidal behaviors over and above other well-established risk factors for suicidal behaviors. Future studies that employ longitudinal designs are needed to elucidate mechanisms underlying these associations.

