Abstract

Research shows significant health benefits of going outside in late life. Using the 2019 and 2020 National Health and Aging Trend Study and its 2020 COVID-19 supplemental survey (N = 3,857, age 70+), we examined changes in the past-month frequency of going outside one's home/building during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 compared to the same time in 2019. We found that 57.0% reported no change in the frequency of going outside, 32.0% went out less frequently, and 11.0% went out more frequently. Logistic regression models showed that decreased frequency was associated with higher frequency of going outside in 2019, avoidance of contact with those outside their household (AOR = 1.51, 95% CI = 1.10, 2.06), dementia diagnosis, mobility device use, self-rated health (AOR =.85, 95% CI =.75-.97), and being 90+ years of age, female, non-Hispanic Black or Hispanic, divorced/separated. Older adults are likely to benefit from going outside more often when they can safely do so.

