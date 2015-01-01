Abstract

Stalking began to be criminalized on the heels of news stories in the late 1980s in the United States of America (USA). Unfortunately, little is known about how states have responded to stalking, especially in light of its occurrence, harm, and case attrition in the criminal justice system. To explore these issues, the present study offers a content analysis of the USA's state stalking statutes. Though innovative laws were observed, the Nation's stalking laws are best described as a patchwork of legislation. In light of these findings, policy implications and the directions of future research are discussed.

Language: en