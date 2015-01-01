|
Ceccato V, Näsman P, Langefors L. Women Crim. Justice 2021; 31(4): 294-312.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Informed by principles of environmental criminology, this study assesses patterns of sexual victimization among young riders of rail-bound public transportation using a sample of 1,122 university students in Stockholm, Sweden. Exploratory data analysis and logistic regression models underlie the methodology of the study.
Language: en
sexual harassment; intersectionality; Assault; CPTED; environmental design; Scandinavia city; transit safety; whole journey approach