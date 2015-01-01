|
Omrani H, Mamdoohi AR, Farzin I. Int. J. Transp. Eng. 2021; 8(4): 341-362.
(Copyright © 2021, Tarahan Parseh Transportation Research Institute)
Considering increasing population aging in many countries, it is necessary to pay more attention to the travel behavior of the elderly. Although previous studies show that attitudes play an important role in mode choice, few studies investigate the effect of these factors in mode choice of the elderly, practically, heterogeneity and its source. This research investigates the role of socio-economic and attitude factors on taste variation of the elderly in mode choice, and its main sources. Based on a total of 524 questionnaires distributed among the elderly in thirteen districts of Mashhad, Iran in January 2016, factor analysis is used to identifying attitude factors like environmental, safety, convenience, comfort, and flexibility. Mixed logit (MXL) and latent class (LC) models are employed to test heterogeneity among the elderly and also to determine its possible sources.
