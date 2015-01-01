SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kern L, Mathur SR, Peterson R. Prev. Sch. Fail. 2022; 66(3): 214-218.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1045988X.2022.2034732

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The Division for Emotional and Behavioral Health (DEBH; Formerly Council for Children with Behavioral Disorders, CCBD) put forward a position paper with recommendations for the use of physical restraint procedures in educational settings. In addition to providing relevant background regarding the use of restraint, the position paper set forth a Declaration of Principles and offered specific recommendations for its use. The current paper follows up on CCBD's position paper, elaborating on the specific recommendations as they pertain to practitioners and administrators who serve children with behavioral challenges.


Language: en

Keywords

Educator recommendations; restraint; restrictive procedures

