Soares LC, Ferneda E, do Prado HA. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2022; 16: e100682.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trip.2022.100682

unavailable

A conceptual model should illustrate the most significant concepts of a given problem domain and demonstrate relevant aspects related to that domain. In this paper, a conceptual model for a Transportation and Logistics Observatory (TLO) is proposed along with the pathways for its development. TLO is a place, properly equipped with human and technological resources, to monitor transportation phenomenon and make observations, disseminate information and subsidize decision-making and planning processes in the sector. A context for creating a TLO is provided taking into account the importance of transportation and logistics, as well as the necessary information for decision-making. Departing from a conceptual map, a description of how a TLO can be organized and operated is proposed. In order to show the general functionalities of a TLO, the conceptual model is unfolded in six general concepts: data, methodology, intelligence, community, governance, and infrastructure. The relationships and properties inside the model are also described and discussed.

FINDINGS from this study show that the proposed model has significant adherence with existing implementation guides. Additionally, the evaluation of concepts indicates the possibility of products, services and processes standardization for designing a TLO.


Language: en

Logistics; Transportation; Decision-making; Conceptual Model; Observatory

