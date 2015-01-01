SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arkes HR, Koehler JJ. Law Probab. Risk 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/lpr/mgac009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In Arkes and Koehler (2022), we proposed that signal detection theory provides a helpful framework for understanding when and why a forensic examiner may wish to call an 'inconclusive' rather than offer a binary source conclusion (i.e. exclusion or identification) when deciding whether two samples share a common source.As Dr. Itiel Dror notes in his thoughtful letter to the editor, inconclusive decisions by forensic examiners have important implications for both casework and error rate studies. If there is a higher rate of inconclusive decisions in error rate studies than in casework, then the studies probably underestimate the casework error rate when inconclusives are set aside. We agree with Dr. Dror on this point.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print