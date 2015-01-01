SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

McGalliard R, Hallam K, Townley S, Messahel S, Durand CL. Arch. Dis. Child. 2022; 107(11): 1061-1062.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2022-324213

PMID

36261151

Abstract

Electric (e-)scooters are increasingly popular in the UK with currently 32 trials of rental e-scooters across England.1 National data from 2020 reports 484 casualties involving e-scooters including five pedestrians.2 Around 25% were seriously injured and 75% sustained minor injuries. Ten children aged 0-9 sustained injuries and 129 in those aged 11-19 years. There is a paucity of published evidence regarding injury patterns in children.3

We investigated patients presenting to a Paediatric Major Trauma Centre from January 2020 to December 2021, identifying 39 e-scooter injuries. Ninety-two per cent of the e-scooters were private vehicles (ie, not hired) and occurred at speeds >15 mph, and 97% of children did …


Language: en

Keywords

Epidemiology; Emergency Service, Hospital; Paediatric Emergency Medicine

