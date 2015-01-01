|
Citation
|
McGalliard R, Hallam K, Townley S, Messahel S, Durand CL. Arch. Dis. Child. 2022; 107(11): 1061-1062.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36261151
|
Abstract
|
Electric (e-)scooters are increasingly popular in the UK with currently 32 trials of rental e-scooters across England.1 National data from 2020 reports 484 casualties involving e-scooters including five pedestrians.2 Around 25% were seriously injured and 75% sustained minor injuries. Ten children aged 0-9 sustained injuries and 129 in those aged 11-19 years. There is a paucity of published evidence regarding injury patterns in children.3
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Emergency Service, Hospital; Paediatric Emergency Medicine