Fröding E, Vincent C, Andersson-Gäre B, Westrin, Ros A. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36259504
OBJECTIVE: The decline in suicide rates has leveled off in many countries during the last decade, suggesting that new interventions are needed in the work with suicide prevention. Learnings from investigations of suicide should contribute to the development of these new interventions. However, reviews of investigations have indicated that few new lessons have been learned. To be an effective tool, revisions of the current investigation methods are required. This review aimed to describe the problems with the current approaches to investigations of suicide as patient harm and to propose ways to move forward.
Language: en
suicide; Improvement; investigation; suicide prevention; patient harm; patient safety